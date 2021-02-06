4 new deaths as Saskatchewan’s total coronavirus cases pass 25K

Saskatchewan added four coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 336, the provincial government said on Saturday.

Two of the recently deceased were reported in the 80-plus age group from the Regina and south east zones, according to a press release. The others were in their 50s and from far north west and north west.

According to Saturday’s update, there were 264 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 25,209. The new average of daily cases is up to 226.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone (61), followed by Saskatoon (58), north west (31), central east (27), north central (13), far north west (12), south east (11), far north east (9), north east (9), central west (7), south central (6) as well as four in far north central. Residence information is still pending for 16 new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 207 patients with COVID-19 — 180 are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,413 Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 22,460 following 145 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,149 COVID-19 tests were performed on Friday in Saskatchewan. Tests carried out now total 524,222 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

A total of 8,157 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

2:23 Saskatchewan sports restrictions weigh on young athletes Saskatchewan sports restrictions weigh on young athletes

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement