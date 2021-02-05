Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Kingston-area under snow squall watch: Environment Canada

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 10:53 am
A person wears a disposable mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus during a snow squall in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
A person wears a disposable mask to protect them from the COVID-19 virus during a snow squall in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Kingston region is under a snow squall watch, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority says the squalls may develop Friday evening and continue into Saturday.

Snowfall is expected to reach between 15 to 25 centimetres by Saturday afternoon and winds are expected to reach between 60 to 80 km/h.

Read more: Extreme cold warnings in effect for Kingston, Belleville

Blowing snow and heavy falling snow could cause visibility issues, making travel hazardous across the region.

Trending Stories

“Heavy snow squalls are expected to develop (Friday) evening as strong southwesterly winds develop off of Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said in its weather alert.

Conditions can vary considerably during snow squalls, including changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres, according to Canada’s weather agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Surfaces may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, and road closures are possible, the weather agency warned.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canadakingston weatherweather alert kingstonsnow Kingstonkingston weather alertkingston weather snowsnow kingston weathersnow squall weatherSnow Squalll
Flyers
More weekly flyers