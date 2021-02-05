Kingston-area under snow squall watch: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region is under a snow squall watch, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority says the squalls may develop Friday evening and continue into Saturday.

Snowfall is expected to reach between 15 to 25 centimetres by Saturday afternoon and winds are expected to reach between 60 to 80 km/h.

Blowing snow and heavy falling snow could cause visibility issues, making travel hazardous across the region.

“Heavy snow squalls are expected to develop (Friday) evening as strong southwesterly winds develop off of Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said in its weather alert.

Conditions can vary considerably during snow squalls, including changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres, according to Canada’s weather agency.

Surfaces may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, and road closures are possible, the weather agency warned.