Highway 401 near Cambridge partially reopens after wine-filled transport truck rollover

The Ontario Provincial Police say the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge reopened after a transport truck filled with wine rolled over. However, the eastbound lanes are still closed.

OPP officers were called to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 6 at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said an SUV was blocking live lanes when it was struck from behind by an approaching pick-up truck.

“As a result of that collision, it cut off another transport truck that was also approaching,” Schmidt said. “That transport truck ended up into the centre median and rolled over onto it’s side, blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes, sending debris and concrete flying across all lanes.”

Minor injuries were reported, OPP said. The driver of the SUV was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refused to provide a breath sample, Schmidt said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., OPP said the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Highway 6 south and Guelph Line reopened. The eastbound lanes are expected to be reopened within the next hour.

The highway was closed following the rollover crash for a lengthy, overnight cleanup. The road also needed to be ploughed after the cleanup due to snow, OPP said.

“As you pass through this area, please, take your time. Drive slow, be safe” said OPP Sgt. Timothy Dunnah in a video posted on Twitter early Friday.

Due to snowy weather, OPP said their officers are responding to multiple calls across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday morning.

Update: #Hwy401 between Hwy6 and Guelph line. All WB lanes open, EB lanes expected to reopen within the hour. The rolled over transport truck has been removed pic.twitter.com/mniuGrqwbA — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 5, 2021

A tanker truck filled with wine collided with the SUV. The tanker rolled over on #Hwy 401 westbound near # hwy 6 south. Minor injuries at this time. Investigation is under way. Clean up will be extensive. 401 eastbound #CambridgeOPP #MississuagaOPP # HaltonEMS # MiltonFire ^td pic.twitter.com/6AZfX5TVy7 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 5, 2021

Update 3 Hwy 401 westbound at Guelph line closed. Clean up underway. Hwy 401 eastbound 2 lanes open clean up underway.#hwy401

^td — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 5, 2021

Update 3 #Hwy401 westbound east of hwy 6 south. Clean up continues! pic.twitter.com/cDY7dB8Y0g — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 5, 2021

#OPP have received reports of multiple collisions in and around #GTA this morning. Please slow down and drive according to weather conditions. ^nk — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 5, 2021

