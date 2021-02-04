Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, death at long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Public health reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and another death at a long-term care home (LTCH) in the midst of an outbreak.

The latest recorded death is a resident over 80 at the Alexander Place LTCH in Waterdown. The home has had 11 total coronavirus cases involving seven residents and four staff members since an outbreak was declared on Jan 13.

There are 38 ongoing outbreaks in the city at 24 institutions, six community settings, six workplaces and two daycares.

Four outbreaks were declared over by public health on Thursday at Rygiel Supports for Community Living, the Good Shepard men’s shelter on Mary Street, the Amica retirement home in Stoney Creek and at the 6GI surgical unit at St. Joe’s Charlton campus.

The city’s active cases increased day over day from 496 on Wednesday to 508 as of Feb 4.

Hamilton has 9,361 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 261 virus-related deaths.

The city has administered just over 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, about 14,000 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 5,800 through the mobile clinic.

Halton reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Halton region reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five new virus-related deaths.

Three of the deaths were recorded in Oakville and two in Burlington. Two of the deaths are tied to outbreaks at a retirement home and an LTCH.

The outbreak at the Chartwell Waterford LTCH in Oakville now has seven deaths tied to an outbreak that began on Jan. 5. Fifty-three people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the home including 29 residents, 11 staff and 13 others.

The Williamsburg in Burlington reported its second death on Thursday. The outbreak began on Jan 13 and now has 39 total cases among 17 residents, eight staff and 14 other people connected to the home.

Active cases are up for a second straight day from 360 on Wednesday to 404 on Thursday. Of the 84 new cases, Milton recorded the bulk of them with 69.

There was one new institutional outbreak at the Creek Way Village LTCH in Burlington which is reporting just a single new case. The home has had four outbreaks declared during the pandemic with the surge between Dec. 18 and Jan. 29 the most significant involving 20 cases and three deaths.

The region has 34 current outbreaks with 13 in health facilities.

Halton has had 8,606 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 168 deaths.

Niagara reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Niagara reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and four more deaths.

The region now has 336 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

A new outbreak was reported at The Meadows of Dorchester retirement home in Niagara Falls, which officially began on Jan. 31.

The region has 45 total outbreaks which include 26 health-related facilities.

Active cases dropped for the eleventh straight day from 963 on Wednesday to 915 on Thursday.

Public health administered 171 COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours. The region has given vaccines to at least 4,800 people as of Wednesday.

Niagara has had 8,062 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region’s active cases also went up by seven cases to 63 as of Feb. 4 and there have been 1,353 COVID-19 cases since last March.

Public health is dealing with six outbreaks at the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview Lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General, and Norview Lodge.

There are 21 total cases among the facilities involving 20 staff cases and just a single case among residents.

Norfolk General Hospital and paramedic services will be delivering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care and retirement homes this week.

There were no new deaths in the counties as of Thursday. The region has had 38 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit reported just three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and saw active cases creep up slightly from 37 on Wednesday to 39 on Thursday.

The county has one institutional outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford. The facility has one resident case and seven staff cases.

Five people are being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital as of Feb. 3.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

The county has had 1,361 coronavirus cases and nine virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.