Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King shuffles five members of his cabinet

CHARLOTTETOWN – Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has shuffled five members of his cabinet into new roles.

James Aylward moves from health to transportation and infrastructure, while Ernie Hudson becomes the new health minister – moving from social development and housing.

Steven Myers has been sworn in as minister of environment, energy and climate change after previously being minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King (left) and newly-appointed PEI Healthcare and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson elbow tap after a swearing-in ceremony in Charlottetown, on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris

Brad Trivers moves from education to social development and housing, while Natalie Jameson leaves environment to become minister of education and lifelong learning.

The rest of the cabinet remains unchanged.

King says while the government will continue to focus on COVID-19, it must start to look beyond the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.