Traffic

Snowmobile rider ‘seriously injured’ following crash in Tay Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 11:35 am
The snowmobile rider was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital before he was airlifted to Toronto.
A 19-year-old snowmobile rider has been “seriously injured” following a crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers, paramedics and fire crews were called to scene at 3:30 p.m. after a westbound vehicle crashed with a snowmobile crossing that’s locally known as the “Hole in the Wall” on Highway 12 near Triple Bay Road.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate crash involving snowmobile, transport truck in Springwater, Ont.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

