Snowmobile rider ‘seriously injured’ following crash in Tay Township, Ont.

A 19-year-old snowmobile rider has been “seriously injured” following a crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers, paramedics and fire crews were called to scene at 3:30 p.m. after a westbound vehicle crashed with a snowmobile crossing that’s locally known as the “Hole in the Wall” on Highway 12 near Triple Bay Road.

The snowmobile rider was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital before he was airlifted to Toronto.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

