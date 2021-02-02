Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 27 new COVID-19 infections, active cases continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the second consecutive day of new infections below 30 in the nation’s capital.

There have now been 13,385 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases in the city are now down to 516 from 599 the day before.

The addition of 27 new cases on Tuesday follows an increase of 22 cases on Monday.

Daily reports at the start of the week tend to be lower due to reduced testing volumes over the weekend. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases remained steady at 55 per day as of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were added on Tuesday, keeping the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 422.

0:44 Coronavirus: Doug Ford blasts ‘incredibly disappointing’ COVID-19 vaccine delays Coronavirus: Doug Ford blasts ‘incredibly disappointing’ COVID-19 vaccine delays

There were also no new coronavirus outbreaks added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, with 35 ongoing outbreaks now in the city.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 33 people in hospital locally with COVID-19, six of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Advertisement