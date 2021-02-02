Menu

Crime

Guelph police ‘donut’ mess around with man found maskless inside business

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 10:42 am
Guelph police were called to a business for a report that man was eating inside.
Guelph police were called to a business for a report that man was eating inside. Stock Image

Guelph police say a maskless man who was eating a donut inside a business is facing several charges related to stolen property.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Woodlawn and Victoria roads on Monday afternoon for a report that a man had taken off his mask inside to eat a donut.

Staff had asked him to leave before calling the police and he was still there when officers showed up.

Read more: Threats made against Woolwich church that ignored COVID-19 lockdown

Police said he was arrested under the Trespass to Property Act, but said they also found stolen property such as clothing and groceries.

They added that he also had unopened mail along with identification and credit cards with various names.

The accused may have only ordered a single donut, but he ended up being arrested on a dozen charges, including possession of stolen credit cards and possession of stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in May.

