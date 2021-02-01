8 Bradford, Ont., residents charged following drug trafficking bust

Eight residents from Bradford, Ont., have been charged following a drug trafficking bust at two homes on the same street in the Simcoe Road and Centre Street area, South Simcoe police say.
On Friday, investigators executed a warrant for properties, outbuildings and vehicles at the two homes.
Police seized about nine ounces of cocaine with a street value of about $25,000 and other illicit drugs.
Trending Stories
The Bradford residents who were charged are:
- Kyle Cabral, 34, with drug trafficking and possession, as well as two counts of breach of a release order
- Shaun Baker, 42, with drug trafficking and possession, as well as three counts of breach of a release order
- Philip Pontes, 32, with drug trafficking and possession
- Patrick Rivers, 28, with drug trafficking and possession
- Roberto Procaccino, 47, drug trafficking and possession
- Kyla Ryan-O’Conner, 26, drug trafficking and possession
- Christine Jenkins, 36, drug trafficking and possession
- Margaret Campbell, 54, drug possession
Read more: Stop calling 911 with questions about Ontario’s new coronavirus stay-at-home order, police urge
The accused were all released with future court dates.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments