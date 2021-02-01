Menu

Crime

8 Bradford, Ont., residents charged following drug trafficking bust

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 11:53 am
Police seized about nine ounces of cocaine with a street value of about $25,000 and other illicit drugs.
Police seized about nine ounces of cocaine with a street value of about $25,000 and other illicit drugs. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Eight residents from Bradford, Ont., have been charged following a drug trafficking bust at two homes on the same street in the Simcoe Road and Centre Street area, South Simcoe police say.

On Friday, investigators executed a warrant for properties, outbuildings and vehicles at the two homes.

Police seized about nine ounces of cocaine with a street value of about $25,000 and other illicit drugs.

The Bradford residents who were charged are:

  • Kyle Cabral, 34, with drug trafficking and possession, as well as two counts of breach of a release order
  • Shaun Baker, 42, with drug trafficking and possession, as well as three counts of breach of a release order
  • Philip Pontes, 32, with drug trafficking and possession
  • Patrick Rivers, 28, with drug trafficking and possession
  • Roberto Procaccino, 47, drug trafficking and possession
  • Kyla Ryan-O’Conner, 26, drug trafficking and possession
  • Christine Jenkins, 36, drug trafficking and possession
  • Margaret Campbell, 54, drug possession

The accused were all released with future court dates.

