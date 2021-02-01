Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing of international travellers in effect at Toronto Pearson Airport

International travellers will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Ontario starting today in a bid to stop contagious new variants of the virus from further infiltrating the province.

The testing order comes into effect today at Toronto’s Pearson International airport, and will also eventually apply to the province’s land border crossings to the United States.

68 construction workers from ‘The Well’ project on Front Street test positive for coronavirus

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development tells Global News that 68 workers on “The Well” project have tested positive for coronavirus between Dec. 27, 2020 to Jan. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

The construction project is taking place downtown on Front Street West. The ministry said it initially received 12 occupational illness notifications.

“The employer has told us that rapid tests, provided by MLTSD (the labour ministry), have been deployed at the site to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a ministry spokesperson said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Federal government provides another $381M to Ontario education

The Ontario government announced it has received the next installment from the federal government of $381 million under the province’s Safe Return to Class Fund on Monday.

The money will go toward hiring more staff, increasing health and safety measures, support for students in remote learning and more financial flexibility for school boards.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement from Queen’s Park. However, when asked whether students from hot spot areas (Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Windsor-Essex) would be returning to in-class learning Feb. 10, Lecce would not confirm.

He did say, however, more information would be made available in the coming days.

1:16 Coronavirus: Ontario education minister announces $381 million in health and safety measures funding for schools Coronavirus: Ontario education minister announces $381 million in health and safety measures funding for schools

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,969 new cases on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

886 were in Toronto

330 were in Peel Region

128 were in York Region

90 were in Durham Region

55 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports under 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 36 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,969 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 270,180.

“As Toronto Public Health migrates to the provincial data system, CCM, additional records were reported for Toronto Public Health today, resulting in an overestimate of the daily counts,” government officials said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,224 as 36 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,132 from the previous day. The government said 30,359 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.