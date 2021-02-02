Menu

Global BC: Be my four-legged Valentine ❤️

By Johnny Mah Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 4:58 pm
Okie was abandoned at the South Okanagan branch of the BC SPCA but he has since been adopted to a new home.
Valentine’s Day is coming up on Feb.14 and we would love to see the photos of your four-legged friend!

Whether you have a dog, cat, turtle, hamster, gerbil, or horse please send us your picture and share it with us on the @GlobalBC Instagram page by tagging us with the #GlobalBC tag.

Be sure to include your details such as: your pet’s name, age and any other details you’d like to provide us with.

Each day until Valentine’s Day, we will randomly select a four-legged Valentine of the Day photo and showcase it on the Global BC Instagram page.

Like our @GlobalBC Instagram page and check daily to see if we will feature your four-legged Valentine!

