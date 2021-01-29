Menu

Crime

Cambridge driver arrested after ‘aggressive’ attempt to swerve into ambulance: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 3:51 pm
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener.
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man who had what appears to be road rage toward an ambulance in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say the incident occurred near Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street North at around 11 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo man arrested after reported apartment burglaries

A Waterloo Region ambulance was responding to a priority call with lights flashing and sirens active when a vehicle began to give chase, according to police.

Trending Stories

The driver “began following the ambulance in an aggressive manner and attempted to make contact with the emergency vehicle by swerving into it,” police said.

Read more: Police release video of man in connection to Kitchener arson case

As a result, police have charged a 56-year-old Cambridge man with careless driving and failing to pull over at the nearest curb for an emergency vehicle.

