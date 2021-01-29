Cambridge driver arrested after ‘aggressive’ attempt to swerve into ambulance: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man who had what appears to be road rage toward an ambulance in Cambridge on Thursday.

Police say the incident occurred near Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street North at around 11 a.m.

A Waterloo Region ambulance was responding to a priority call with lights flashing and sirens active when a vehicle began to give chase, according to police.

The driver “began following the ambulance in an aggressive manner and attempted to make contact with the emergency vehicle by swerving into it,” police said.

As a result, police have charged a 56-year-old Cambridge man with careless driving and failing to pull over at the nearest curb for an emergency vehicle.