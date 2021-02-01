Okanagan weather: wet start to February

Send this page to someone via email

After a wet start to February on Monday with pockets of precipitation and an afternoon high in mid-single digits, conditions start to cool into the week.

The mercury is slated to fall to around 2 C Monday night with a few lingering pockets of precipitation into early Tuesday as clouds linger during the day.

There is a chance of showers during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures should make it up to around 5 C in the afternoon before falling back to around -3 C overnight into early Wednesday.

A break from the moisture is expected mid-week, however, partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will linger as afternoon highs hover around the freezing mark.

The next push of precipitation is expected on Friday with another round later in the first weekend of February as daytime highs stay around or just above zero.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

