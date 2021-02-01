Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: wet start to February

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 12:51 pm
Showers slide through the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday.
Showers slide through the Okanagan Monday night into Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

After a wet start to February on Monday with pockets of precipitation and an afternoon high in mid-single digits, conditions start to cool into the week.

The mercury is slated to fall to around 2 C Monday night with a few lingering pockets of precipitation into early Tuesday as clouds linger during the day.

There is a chance of showers during the day on Tuesday.
There is a chance of showers during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures should make it up to around 5 C in the afternoon before falling back to around -3 C overnight into early Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A break from the moisture is expected mid-week, however, partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will linger as afternoon highs hover around the freezing mark.

The next push of precipitation is expected on Friday with another round later in the first weekend of February as daytime highs stay around or just above zero.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowRainSunshineBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers