RCMP says wintry road conditions may have played role in fatal crashes north, south of Edmonton on Wednesday

Poor road conditions may have played a role in two deadly crashes that occurred north and south of Edmonton on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.

In a news release issued Thursday, Morinville RCMP said officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28, east of Bon Accord, at 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday.

“A truck travelling westbound on Highway 28 collided with a truck travelling eastbound,” police said. “Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The male driver of the westbound truck was determined deceased on scene while the driver of the eastbound truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Road conditions are believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.”

Traffic was diverted several hours between Range Road 253 and Range Road 254 as police investigated what happened.

Ponoka RCMP also issued a news release on Thursday to provide details on a deadly collision that unfolded at 3:33 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 by the Highway 2A overpass.

“Investigation indicates that an SUV was travelling southbound and the driver lost control, entering the ditch,” police said. “The vehicle rolled in the west ditch, where it came to rest.”

Police said the woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was travelling in the SUV with her.

“Indications are that icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor to the collision. It remains under investigation,” the RCMP said.

