New Brunswickers receive ‘Stepping up for my New Brunswick’ award

The province of New Brunswick is giving a shout out to people who have stepped up to help others amid the pandemic.

In a statement released by the Office of the Premier this week stated that “A total of 89 New Brunswickers have been recognized for exemplary acts of service since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The province’s Health Minister, Dorothy Shephard said, “It is really gratifying to know what we have these individuals who have been willing to step up and be part of the solution for New Brunswick during our COVID time”

Stephane Comtois of Dieppe, N.B., was one of the recipients. Last spring, Comtois dressed up as the Easter bunny and drove around Greater Moncton, he said, to spread some smiles while people were in lockdown

“I did not realize what kind of impact I have on the community when I go out at Easter,” he said.

Comtois, along with the other recipients, received a certificate and a pin as well as a shout-out from the premier thanking them for their efforts.

“Over the course of the year, New Brunswickers have demonstrated resilience, leadership, generosity and support for one another,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “From all regions of New Brunswick, individuals went above and beyond, for their neighbours, friends, family members and their communities. On behalf of all New Brunswickers, it is with great honour and admiration that I sincerely thank each of the individuals who have been stepping up for our province, as well as the people who submitted their nominations.”

“Everybody is going through a difficult time and if I can take a few days to go out and ride around and see a smile on people’s faces then it is worth it,” said Comtois.

Hannah Crouse, a student at Mount Allison University, was recognized for starting a seniors program pairing isolated seniors together with students last summer.

“I remember running home and just tearing the envelope open and being so so excited,” she said.

According to the province, the 89 individuals were nominated by members of the community and were selected because they stepped up in different ways, such as:

Shopping for groceries and delivering them to seniors or to people in quarantine;

Working hard to provide medical care, nursing home services and education for both children and adults;

Taking steps to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers;

Providing canine therapy to first responders;

Organizing fundraisers for charitable groups; and

Helping to ease isolation for those at home through online fitness classes, music shows and more.