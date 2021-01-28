Coronavirus: 5 new cases, 2 resolved for Peterborough and area; 4 active outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

The new cases increase the health unit’s cumulative case total to 535 since the pandemic was declared (one case was removed from a previous day) The health unit posted the update at 4:10 p.m. on its COVID-tracker website.

Another two resolved cases were also reported, leaving 50 active cases, up from the 48 reported 24 hours earlier.

The health unit says outbreaks continue at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared Jan. 26 with two cases — one resident, one staff member

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab)

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook, declared Jan. 17. One resident initially tested positive, but the home reports the case “appears to be a false positive.”

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, declared Jan. 17. Details unavailable.

Since March 2020, there have been 18 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Ninety-six of the 535 cases have been linked to outbreaks, the health unit reports.

There are currently 76 close contacts, up from the 72 reported on Wednesday.

Peterborough Public Health COVID-19 case data for Jan. 28, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been seven COVID-19-related deaths: two in April, three attributed to a November outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care, and two this month. There have been 18 resolved outbreaks. involving 89 cases — three more since Monday’s update.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Thursday that there are currently 12 patients with COVID-19 at the hospital — down from 17 reported on Wednesday. There was another patient transfer from other areas to increase the total to 12.

The health unit reports that since the pandemic began, there have been 23 hospitalized cases, three of which required the intensive care unit.

To date, more than 41,450 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus — approximately one in four people.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

