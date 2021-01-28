52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as total reaches 9,224

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 52 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 9,224.

This is the second-lowest number of new cases reported this month, behind Jan. 24 when there were 34 reported.

This is also the sixth straight day the agency has reported fewer than 100 new cases after coming in above the triple-digit mark for a good portion of the previous three weeks.

Another 78 people were also reported to be clear of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 8,400.

One new COVID-19-related death was also reported by Waterloo Public Health, bringing the number of people who have died over the past seven days to 14. The death toll since the pandemic first hit the area last March has risen to 198.

The area is now down to 620 active COVID-19 cases, a number that has declined almost daily since it peaked at 1,092 on Jan. 14.

There are currently 37 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, one less than what was reported on Wednesday.

New outbreaks were reported at the Village of University Gates in Waterloo, in a congregate setting and on the fourth floor of St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener.

Outbreaks have ended at a Brightpath daycare centre in Cambridge, in retail and manufacturing locations and at the Briarfield Gardens Retirement Residence in Kitchener.

Ontario is reporting 2,093 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 262,463.

Thursday’s case count is higher than Wednesday’s which saw 1,670 new infections. On Tuesday, 1,740 new cases were recorded and 1,958 on Monday.

It also put daily case counts back above 2,000 after the last three days saw numbers decline. However, Thursday also saw more tests completed in the last week.

“Locally, there are 700 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel, 228 in York Region and 123 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,014 — surpassing the 6,000 mark — after 56 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

