Death toll jumps to 285 as Saskatchewan surpasses 23K total coronavirus cases

Eleven more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing Saskatchewan’s total coronavirus-related fatalities up to 285.

Six of the recently deceased were in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon (2) and Regina (4) zones, according to a press release. There were also two in their 70s from far north east and north west; two in their 60s from the north central and Saskatoon; and one in their 40s from far north east.

According to Thursday’s update, there were 244 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 23,038. The new average of daily cases is up to 244.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (70), followed by Regina (54), far north west (25), north west (20), south east (16), far north east (14), north central (13), central east (10), far north central (7), north east (6), central west (5) as well as four in south central. Residence information is still pending for four new infections.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 208 patients with COVID-19 — 171 are receiving inpatient care and 37 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,478 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest reported number since Nov. 20 when there were 2,145 active cases.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 20,275 following 282 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

COVID-19 tests carried out in Saskatchewan now total 500,043 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

A total of 4,350 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

