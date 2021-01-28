Peterborough man charged following reported disturbance at hotel: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges after an incident at a hotel early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers were called to a hotel on Lansdowne Street East about a guest allegedly causing a disturbance.

Officers escorted the individual out of the building and he was asked not to return. However, police say that a short time later, officers responded again to the hotel after the accused had returned and had attempted to enter the building through a back door.

Trent Pringle, 48, of Peterborough was charged with entering a premises when prohibited and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

During the arrest, the accused allegedly threatened an officer. Pringle was additionally charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.