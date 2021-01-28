Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged following reported disturbance at hotel: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 9:23 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man was arrested following an incident at a hotel early Thursday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several charges after an incident at a hotel early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m., officers were called to a hotel on Lansdowne Street East about a guest allegedly causing a disturbance.

Read more: Peterbrough man charged with drug trafficking following suspected fatal opioid poisoning: police

Officers escorted the individual out of the building and he was asked not to return. However, police say that a short time later, officers responded again to the hotel after the accused had returned and had attempted to enter the building through a back door.

Trending Stories

Trent Pringle, 48, of Peterborough was charged with entering a premises when prohibited and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

During the arrest, the accused allegedly threatened an officer. Pringle was additionally charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

Click to play video 'East City residents share safety concerns with Peterborough police and city councillors' East City residents share safety concerns with Peterborough police and city councillors
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeHotelDisturbancePeterborough hotelenter premisesLansdone Street East
Flyers
More weekly flyers