One arrested while police seek second suspect in Sarnia’s fourth homicide of 2021

Police in Sarnia have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second in relation to the city’s fourth homicide this month.

Allen Schairer, 62, was found dead Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of Devine Street.

The first suspect was arrested without incident Wednesday at about 9:25 p.m. by members of the Sarnia Police Service vice unit. The suspect has been arrested for first-degree murder and is in police custody.

Investigators said late Wednesday that they are looking for a second suspect.

Police say Noah Elijah Brown, 28, of no fixed address, remains at large. He’s believed to be dangerous and anyone who spots him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police.

“We are asking the public not to approach Brown as he is believed to be dangerous and possibly in possession of a weapon,” Sarnia police said. “If you do observe Brown please call 911.”

Police are asking residents for any video surveillance that will help with the investigation.

“Over the next few days, residents will be noticing an increased presence of uniformed officers going door to door and speaking with residents to determine if they have any information that may assist in this investigation or if they have any video surveillance that the Sarnia Police could use.”

Police are also asking residents to search their properties for any piece of identification belonging to 66-year-old Sue Elin Lumsden.

Her body was found inside a home on Essex Street on Saturday. Police are reportedly investigating a link between the two homicides.

Police say two other homicide investigations from earlier this year are not believed to be related to the most recent ones. Suspects have been arrested and charged in relation to those incidents.