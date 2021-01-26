Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region residents rally to help elderly stray dog with tumour

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 4:15 pm
Facebook/ Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society

The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo & Stratford-Perth put out a call to the public to help save an ailing dog and that request was met quickly.

The agency says last Thursday, it launched a social media campaign to raise funds to help save the life of Betty, an elderly stray dog with a tumour in her uterus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society receives 3 emergency calls for pet care Monday

The humane society was looking to raise $7,500 to cover Betty’s medical care and surgery.

Within 24 hours, it says that goal was reached and the members of the public have now pledged $8,600.

The Humane Society says when Betty arrived at one of the shelters, she was examined by staff who discovered the mass in her abdomen.

Read more: Milo the dog ready to find new home: Waterloo humane society

“Approximately 85 per cent of these tumours are benign, but the size and location of it is rather worrisome,” Dr. Laurel Gale, veterinary director at the humane society, said.

“Due to the tumour size and location, Betty is awaiting surgery from a specialist surgeon at the Ontario Veterinary College hospital. She will also require a CT scan to evaluate the mass and any other involved areas prior to surgery.”

