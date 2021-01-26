Waterloo Region residents rally to help elderly stray dog with tumour

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo & Stratford-Perth put out a call to the public to help save an ailing dog and that request was met quickly.

The agency says last Thursday, it launched a social media campaign to raise funds to help save the life of Betty, an elderly stray dog with a tumour in her uterus.

The humane society was looking to raise $7,500 to cover Betty’s medical care and surgery.

1:43 Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family – Jan 7, 2021

Within 24 hours, it says that goal was reached and the members of the public have now pledged $8,600.

Story continues below advertisement

The Humane Society says when Betty arrived at one of the shelters, she was examined by staff who discovered the mass in her abdomen.

“Approximately 85 per cent of these tumours are benign, but the size and location of it is rather worrisome,” Dr. Laurel Gale, veterinary director at the humane society, said.

“Due to the tumour size and location, Betty is awaiting surgery from a specialist surgeon at the Ontario Veterinary College hospital. She will also require a CT scan to evaluate the mass and any other involved areas prior to surgery.”