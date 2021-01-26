Police make arrests following thefts at Lindsay businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made two arrests in as many days following reported thefts at businesses.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday around 1:35 p.m., officers were called to an Angeline Street North business for a reported shoplifter.

Police say store staff reported a woman concealed a number of items in a bag and left the store without paying.

Officers located the suspect in the area.

Michaela Davey, 20, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say Davey was also wanted on a warrant in relation to a break and enter on Jan. 16 at a Cambridge Street South residence.

As a result, she was additionally charged with two counts each of break and enter at dwelling house and theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 25.

In an incident on Sunday afternoon, police were called to a Kent Street West business after an employee reported seeing a man select a number of items and leave without paying.

Police reviewed the incident on surveillance video and identified a suspect.

Colin Martin, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 25.

