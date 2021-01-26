Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrests following thefts at Lindsay businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 2:19 pm
Police in Lindsay made two arrests in recent thefts at businesses in the town.
Police in Lindsay made two arrests in recent thefts at businesses in the town. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made two arrests in as many days following reported thefts at businesses.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday around 1:35 p.m., officers were called to an Angeline Street North business for a reported shoplifter.

Police say store staff reported a woman concealed a number of items in a bag and left the store without paying.

Read more: Coronavirus — 3 charged in Lindsay for social gathering

Officers located the suspect in the area.

Michaela Davey, 20, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say Davey was also wanted on a warrant in relation to a break and enter on Jan. 16 at a Cambridge Street South residence.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, she was additionally charged with two counts each of break and enter at dwelling house and theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 25.

In an incident on Sunday afternoon, police were called to a Kent Street West business after an employee reported seeing a man select a number of items and leave without paying.

Police reviewed the incident on surveillance video and identified a suspect.

Colin Martin, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 25.

Click to play video 'A religious vessel, containing the Blessed Sacrament stolen in Belleville, Ont.' A religious vessel, containing the Blessed Sacrament stolen in Belleville, Ont.
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayShopliftingLindsay crimeShoplifter
Flyers
More weekly flyers