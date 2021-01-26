Winter weather travel advisory issued for Hamilton, snowfall warning in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Tuesday afternoon and into the evening in Hamilton and Toronto.

Forecasters expect total snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres, with about 15 centimetres possible.

The national weather agency says “rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult,” and heavy snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility for motorists.

Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Brampton, Milton and Halton Hills remain under a snowfall warning with upwards of 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall on Tuesday.

Despite the snowstorm, Tuesday is not a snow day for Hamilton students.

Children continue to attend school through at-home, virtual learning due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions in Ontario.

The province recently extended online learning for schools in five hotspots, including Hamilton, until Feb. 10.

Children were last in class before the Christmas break.

However, there is a weather-related closure to report in the city.

Neighbour to Neighbour says it has closed for the day due to the winter storm.