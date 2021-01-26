Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 10:25 am
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

﻿Nova Scotians will get a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, at 3 p.m. for the update.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, 15 active cases

The province reported just 15 active cases on Monday — the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 2, when Nova Scotia reported 15 active cases.

No new cases were recorded and over the weekend there was only one new case of the coronavirus reported in the province.

As of Monday, there have been 1,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, from which 1,491 people are considered to have recovered.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it completed 837 tests on Sunday, moving the number of tests completed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to 275,588.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths and no one is currently in hospital as a result of the virus.

Global News will stream the update live on our website.

