January 30 – Litco Law

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted January 25, 2021 1:43 pm

For the legal advice you need, it’s best to turn to those in the know.

Saturday, Daryl Hooke is joined by Fred Litwiniuk from Litco Law for Talk To The Experts.

Trending Stories

Litco Law approaches things by starting from a place of care. If they were an animal, they’d be a unicorn instead of a dragon. Find out more about their unique way of doing things and have your legal questions answered now for free by visiting Litco.ca

Then tune in Saturday for Talk To The Experts!

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
