Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

January 30 – Furnace Family

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted January 25, 2021 1:34 pm
Furnace Family.
Furnace Family. Courtesy: Furnace Family

Spending more time inside, you need to put your family’s comfort in the hands of the experts.

Join Dareck Makowski from Furnace Family this weekend for Talk To The Experts.  He’ll discuss the most comfortable and energy efficient comfort system available, the ultimate Lennox system.  And now right now you can cash in on up to $1,500.00 in rebates.

Trending Stories

Furnace Family, home to Air Miles Reward Miles on all services.

Visit FurnaceFamily.com, and then listen Saturday to Talk To The Experts.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
Flyers
More weekly flyers