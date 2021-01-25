Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged in 2020 Winnipeg murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 12:43 pm
Dyllan Petrin, 19.
Dyllan Petrin, 19. Winnipeg police / handout

A B.C. man wanted for a summer 2020 Winnipeg shooting has been arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge, police said.

The victim, Cody Alexander Sleigh, 31, was shot on July 21 and died two days later. Police said he was originally from British Columbia and was living in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

Read more: 1 arrested, 1 still wanted for shooting death of B.C. man in Winnipeg

In September, one suspect — Kleon Cassidy Pop — was arrested in Williams Lake, B.C., and charged with first-degree murder.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Dyllan Petrin, was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and was found in Vancouver on Thursday.

Petrin was brought to Winnipeg on the weekend and charged with first-degree murder, along with a charge in connection with a Surrey, B.C., kidnapping.

Click to play video 'Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police' Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police
Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police – Jul 27, 2020
