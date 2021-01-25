Health officials to update Manitoba’s Covid-19 numbers as shoppers flock to stores

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba health officials will update the province Monday on the latest novel coronavirus numbers, two days after the province allowed most local businesses to re-open under strict guidelines.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer and Dr. Joss Reimer will hold a press conference at 12:30. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Thousands of Manitobans flocked to stores over the weekend after the province lifted restrictions for most businesses Saturday. Stores were allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 250 people.

Long lineups filled malls as shoppers waited their turn to get into stores.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Restaurants and services like tattoo artists and nail salons are still not allowed to open.

Story continues below advertisement

2:26 Industries left out of Manitoba’s reopening plans want more explanation Industries left out of Manitoba’s reopening plans want more explanation

While cases have been lower in Winnipeg, in the northern Health region, case numbers continue to climb.

Over the weekend, officials announced six additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 799.

There were 438 new cases over Saturday and Sunday, with 234 of those new cases are in the Northern Health region.

There were 3,521 active cases in Manitoba, 278 people in hospital with 42 in intensive care.