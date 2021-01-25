Menu

Crime

Impaired charges laid after truck crashing into building north of London

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 25, 2021 10:41 am
A 24-year-old Goderich man is facing impaired driving related charges.
A 24-year-old Goderich man is facing impaired driving related charges. OPP Photo

A 24-year-old Goderich man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a building north of London.

Emergency crews responded to the 2300 bloc of Denfield Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday after reports of a pickup truck driving into a vacant building.

Police say the pickup truck left the roadway and came into contact with two hydro poles before later striking the building.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was later tracked down and arrested by members of the Middlesex OPP with the assistance of OPP K9.

The Goderich man has been charged with impaired driving, and failure to stop after a collision.

