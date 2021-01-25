Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold warning blankets most of Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 8:42 am
A period of very cold wind chills is expected Jan. 25, 2021, as an Arctic ridge of high pressure continues to bring frigid temperatures to portions of Saskatchewan.
A period of very cold wind chills is expected Jan. 25, 2021, as an Arctic ridge of high pressure continues to bring frigid temperatures to portions of Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

Most of Saskatchewan is starting the final week of January under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada said Monday a period of very cold wind chills is expected as an Arctic ridge of high pressure continues to bring frigid temperatures to portions of the province.

Read more: Saskatchewan winter storm brings down iconic, 113-year-old round barn

Temperatures of -30 C along with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce wind chill values of -40 C or colder, the agency said.

Temperatures are forecast to moderate somewhat Monday morning, however, the extreme cold will return for a third night in some regions.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Story continues below advertisement
Frostbite can set in within 5 minutes if you’re not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions.
Frostbite can set in within 5 minutes if you’re not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions. SkyTracker Weather

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Trending Stories

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Read more: RCMP say 2 snowmobilers in northern Saskatchewan found

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

Click to play video 'Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit' Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit
Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSask WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherWind ChillExtreme Cold Warningenvironment canada extreme cold warningSaskatchewan Extreme Cold WarningEnvironment Canada Saskatchewan Extreme Cold WarningSaskatchewan Wind ChillSaskatchewan weather forecast
Flyers
More weekly flyers