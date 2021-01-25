Extreme cold warning blankets most of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Most of Saskatchewan is starting the final week of January under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada said Monday a period of very cold wind chills is expected as an Arctic ridge of high pressure continues to bring frigid temperatures to portions of the province.

Temperatures of -30 C along with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce wind chill values of -40 C or colder, the agency said.

Temperatures are forecast to moderate somewhat Monday morning, however, the extreme cold will return for a third night in some regions.

Frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes at these values.

Frostbite can set in within 5 minutes if you’re not wearing the proper winter wear in these conditions. SkyTracker Weather

Anyone heading outside should dress warmly and in layers and ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

People working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in fingers and toes.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables, should be kept in vehicles.

