Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 25

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Toronto doctor reflects on Canada’s 1st COVID-19 case, one year later

It was Jan. 23, 2020, when a 56-year-old man, who had just arrived back in the Toronto area from Wuhan, China, became Canada’s first case of COVID-19 — though the illness wasn’t yet called that, and it would take the medical team a few days to confirm it was indeed a case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I remember receiving the call. … My immediate reaction was, I want to see the chest X-ray,” recalled Dr. Jerome Leis, medical director of infection prevention and control at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

Ontario updates COVID-19 vaccine plan as Pfizer delays continue

The Ontario government updated their COVID-19 vaccination plan for the province as the delays with Pfizer continue, with no allocations of the vaccine being provided the week of Jan. 25.

Due to the delays, officials said the province will focus on accelerating the “vaccination of long-term care, high-risk retirement and First Nations elder care home residents and continue to administer second doses based on availability of supply provided by the federal government.”

The target date of Feb. 5 to provide first doses to the above three locations is still the goal, the documents said, however, it will depend on the number of vaccines delivered the week of Feb. 1.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,958 new cases on Monday.

Of those:

727 were in Toronto

365 were in Peel Region

157 were in York Region

62 were in Durham Region

54 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports under 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 43 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,958 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 256,960.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,846 after 43 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 2,448 from the previous day. The government said 35,968 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,365 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 29 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 256 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,266 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,200 active cases among staff — up by 13 cases and up by four cases, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from Caryn Lieberman.