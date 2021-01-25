Manitoba RCMP search for escaped Stony Mountain inmate

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP believe an escaped inmate from Stony Mountain Institution is headed to Brandon, MB.

Staff members say the minimum security unit discovered that 25 year old Owen Spence was not accounted for at 7:30 p.m Sunday.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) contacted Stonewall RCMP and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Spence is known to have a history of violence and RCMP say not to approach him.

He is described as being 5’11” in height and weighing 88 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He is currently serving a sentence of more than two years for:

Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking/recognizance, unauthorized possession of prohibited/restricted weapon, contravention of storage regulations, careless use/storage of firearm, utter threat to cause death/harm x2, possess weapon for dangerous purpose, and utter threat to destroy property

Anyone who has information about Spence’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

