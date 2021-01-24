COVID-19 outbreak declared at Piero’s Pizza: Middlesex-London Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in London, Ont., have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Piero’s Pizza after four staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it learned of an initial case at the pizzeria on Wharncliffe Road South on Jan. 19, with reports of additional cases arriving on Jan. 22.

Three of the four infected staff members had worked while infectious, according to the MLHU.

Following an investigation into the cases, MLHU says it determined that transmission of the virus likely occurred at Piero’s Pizza, thus prompting the declaration of an outbreak.

Health officials say employees reported wearing masks while at work and the pizzeria does have a plexiglass barrier installed to separate staff and customers.

Despite this, there may have been a low-risk exposure for some customers.

“Customers who visited Piero’s or had pizza delivered between Jan. 15 and Jan. 19 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if symptoms develop,” said associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers.

“We will continue to follow up with these individuals to provide the support they need and take steps to prevent any further spread.”

Those who do need to seek testing are advised to do so at one of London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres.

