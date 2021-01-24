Jesse Puljujarvi gets promotion as Edmonton Oilers visit Winnipeg Jets

Jesse Puljujarvi will get a shot to play with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Winnipeg Jets.

“We like what Jesse’s been going in the game,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “He’s around the puck a lot. He goes to the front of the net hard. He’s creating loose pucks.”

Puljujarvi played on that line late in Friday night’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Oilers continue to search for offence from their support players. McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, and Kailer Yamamoto have combined to score ten goals. The rest of the forwards have combined for two.

“It’s certainly a concern. You want to get everyone up and going,” Tippett said. “The last two games have been strong games, more like the way we want to play. Hopefully, the pucks will start going in for some of those guys.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Kahun – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Ennis – Turris – Kassian

Neal – Shore – Archibald

Nurse – Bear

Russell – Barrie

Koekkoek – Larsson

Koskinen

The Oilers and Jets are on 630 CHED with the Face-off show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.