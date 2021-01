Send this page to someone via email

Israel on Sunday decided to ban incoming and outgoing passenger flights from Monday at 22:00GMT until the end of January in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and new coronavirus strains, Israel’s Haaretz news website reported.

To date, Israel has seen 595,097 cases and 4,361 deaths associated with the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

-More to come.

-With a file from Global News

