Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 188 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 7 new outbreaks

Hamilton reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 over two days during the weekend and revealed seven more coronavirus outbreaks.

The city’s total number of active cases is now at 741.

Public health reported 108 cases on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. There have been 8,691 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton since the pandemic began.

The city is reporting seven new outbreaks at four institutions and three community facilities.

The new outbreaks include a pair of retirement homes, Amica Dundas and Chartwell Deerview Crossing. Both homes are reporting a single case among staffers.

The city’s Satellite Health Facility (SHF) in downtown has seven cases on the sixth floor involving six patients and one staff member who have tested positive for the virus.

The SHF now has three outbreaks involving a total of 69 people, 40 patients and 29 staff.

Good Sheppard’s men’s shelter and women’s services both have an outbreak after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 at each facility.

Sisters of the Precious Blood Church and Extendicare Hamilton nursing home are also reporting cases with a single staffer.

There are 48 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 24, which includes 31 institutions, eleven community agencies, three workplaces and three daycares.

There are 119 patients in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Hamilton has 232 virus-related deaths.

Halton Region reports 130 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, death at LTCH

Halton Region surpassed 8,000 cases amid the entire pandemic, reporting 130 new cases over two days on the weekend.

Public health revealed 84 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 46 on Sunday. The region now has 8,005 total COVID-19 cases since March.

Halton’s active cases dropped slightly to 490 on Sunday from the 497 reported on Friday. Burlington has 126 active cases, Halton Hills 49, Milton 196 and Oakville 119.

The only death is connected to the outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown. The long-term care home now has 22 deaths in an outbreak that’s recorded 161 coronavirus cases since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 4.

Halton has 41 total outbreaks, 13 of them in health-care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 200 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 15 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 109 on Saturday and 91 on Sunday.

Public health also recorded 15 new virus-related deaths, eight on Saturday and seven more on Sunday.

The region has 1,509 active cases as of Sunday.

Overall, Niagara has had 7,287 total positive cases and 261 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are two new outbreaks at a pair of retirement residences, Cobblestone Garden in Thorold and the Heatherwood residence in St. Catharines.

The region has 50 active outbreaks, 31 of which are at health-care facilities, including 12 in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including five in the agency’s facilities in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

The last of the five outbreaks at the Greater Niagara General site has been officially declared over in Unit D.

The three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 41 cases. There are currently nine active cases in two inpatient units and eight in the emergency department as of Friday.

The Welland site has two outbreaks on its sixth-floor unit involving 14 patients and five staff while the extended care unit has one active case as of Jan. 22.

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge is now down to just two active cases. The home has had 245 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 32 COVID-19-related deaths.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has four active cases. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 73 total positive cases and 14 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 71 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region administered another 284 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on the weekend. To date, almost 3,200 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on the weekend.

The region has 143 active cases.

The counties combined have 1,271 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths on the weekend. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks at Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Dover Cliffs LTCH. Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Public health says after the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff at all long-term care homes, the program has now been suspended as per directives from the province.

First-round vaccinations for patients and staff at long-term care homes and retirement homes in both counties have now been completed.

Brant County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Brant County reported twenty-two new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 15 on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

The region has recorded 1,304 total cases since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases dropped again over two days to 48 from the 50 reported on Friday. Five people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Brant has two ongoing institutional outbreaks, both in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

Public health says more than 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Word of a slow-down with Pfizer vaccine shipments from Europe means vaccinations have been paused for the time being, according to the BCHU.