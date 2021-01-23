Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases, 20 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 20 active cases remain in the province.

“Nova Scotians can be proud of the work they’re doing to keep our case numbers low,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“We need to stay the course — following public health protocols and being kind to each other — to keep the virus from spreading like we’ve seen in other provinces during the second wave of the pandemic.”

Recognizing the challenges of the pandemic, the province said a change has been made to allow mental health and addictions support groups to meet in groups of up to 25 instead of just 10, with social distancing. This comes into effect Monday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 150,480 tests. There have been 481 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital. Four hundred and sixty-one cases are now resolved.

“While our new cases each day are staying low, we can’t get complacent,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Please continue your vigilance and follow public health measures to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.” Tweet This

Post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere except Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador are strongly being encouraged to visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test for day six, seven or eight of their 14-day self-isolation period.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.

