Canada

Man in 30s critically injured after collision in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the collision in Toronto on Saturday.
The scene of the collision in Toronto on Saturday.

Officials say a man in his 30s has critical injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Bayview Avenue Extension, north of Queen Street, at 9:49 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Officers said serious injuries were reported and added that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Toronto paramedics said the victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a trauma centre.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

