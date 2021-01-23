Man in 30s critically injured after collision in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 30s has critical injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Bayview Avenue Extension, north of Queen Street, at 9:49 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Officers said serious injuries were reported and added that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Toronto paramedics said the victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a trauma centre.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

UPDATE: Pedestrian taken to local hospital by @TorontoMedics after treatment at scene. Serious injuries reported. Road closures will remain in effect as we investigate.

^rr — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2021

