Man in 30s critically injured after collision in Toronto

Officials say a man in his 30s has critical injuries after a collision in Toronto on Saturday.
Police said they were called to the Bayview Avenue Extension, north of Queen Street, at 9:49 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
Officers said serious injuries were reported and added that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Toronto paramedics said the victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a trauma centre.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
