COVID-19: Cumulative cases surpass 500 for Peterborough area; 3 active outbreaks in region

Peterborough Public Health’s cumulative COVID-19 case total surpassed 500 on Friday, the health unit reports.

As of the Friday update issued on the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker at 4:30 p.m., there are now 502 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 — up from 499 cases reported on Thursday. The health unit notes that there were two cases removed from previous days as well in the 24-hour period.

There are now 450 resolved cases for the health unit jurisdiction, up from 446 reported 24 hours earlier — leaving 45 active cases (one less than was reported Thursday). The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The COVID-19 outbreak declared Thursday at Peterborough Regional Health Care remains active on two units (A2/B2 stroke rehabilitation unit) after a patient tested positive.

The hospital on Friday also reports there are currently 13 patients with COVID-19 that are on inpatient units — up from 10 reported 24 hours earlier. The hospital also reports Friday “less than 5” non-COVID-19 patient transfers have come from other regions as a result of provincial directives.

The health unit on Thursday afternoon reported its seventh COVID-19 related death — a 90-year-old woman, not connected to a long-term care or congregate living.

There was a sixth death last weekend, preceded by two deaths last April and three residents due to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November.

Case data for Jan. 22, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction include Centennial Place long-term care (declared Sunday) in Cavan-Monaghan Township and at Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield (declared Sunday, case details unavailable).

Centennial Place administrator Debbie Look reports Friday that a retest of the resident who initially tested positive was a false positive and with exception of one pending case, all other residents’ COVID-19 tests were negative. All staff tests to date have been negative with some results still pending.

“Based on these test results, COVID-19 does not appear to be present at Centennial Place,” said Cook. “We will continue to be vigilant and we will maintain ‘outbreak’ protocols per health unit direction until January 27th.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 21 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction, with 82 cases — 47 at long-term care homes, the health unit reports Thursday.

Testing

According to the health unit, more than 40,900 people have been tested for the coronavirus — approximately one in four people in its jurisdiction.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those with no symptoms, or with mild symptoms, is held at the Northcrest Arena. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor are asked to contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

