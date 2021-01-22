Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after woman seriously injured in central Alberta abduction

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 3:36 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A 60-year-old man has been charged with a list of offences, including attempted murder, after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a central Alberta abduction.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Maskwacis RCMP were called to Pigeon Lake, Alta., after a woman was abducted from a home.

RCMP searched throughout the night for a suspect vehicle. Early the next morning, police and EMS were called to a commercial businesses after a witness found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault charges laid after ‘targeted attack’ at Alberta truck stop

The woman was the victim of the abduction, police said in a media release Friday afternoon. It’s not known how the woman ended up at the business. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

At around 8 a.m., RCMP found the suspect vehicle. Police said the suspect stopped and ran off into a wooded area. He was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to police.

Lionel Twins, from the Louis Bull First Nation, has since been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping without a firearm, aggravated assault, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and two counts of assault.

Twins remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crimeAttempted MurderAggravated AssaultMaskwacisAlberta rural crimeRural Alberta crimePigeon LakeMaskwacis RCMPAlberta abductionPigeon Lake 138APigeon Lake abduction
Flyers
More weekly flyers