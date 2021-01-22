Man charged after woman seriously injured in central Alberta abduction

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old man has been charged with a list of offences, including attempted murder, after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a central Alberta abduction.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Maskwacis RCMP were called to Pigeon Lake, Alta., after a woman was abducted from a home.

RCMP searched throughout the night for a suspect vehicle. Early the next morning, police and EMS were called to a commercial businesses after a witness found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was the victim of the abduction, police said in a media release Friday afternoon. It’s not known how the woman ended up at the business. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

At around 8 a.m., RCMP found the suspect vehicle. Police said the suspect stopped and ran off into a wooded area. He was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to police.

Lionel Twins, from the Louis Bull First Nation, has since been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping without a firearm, aggravated assault, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and two counts of assault.

Twins remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

