3 facing fentanyl trafficking, weapons charges after routine traffic stop in Trenton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A routine traffic stop in Trenton resulted in three people being arrested, OPP say.

Provincial police say they stopped a vehicle on Glen Miller Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, who OPP say initially gave a false name, was wanted by another police service, and arrested.

Officers also noticed a pair of brass knuckles inside the vehicle and arrested the two passengers.

A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of fentanyl, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Bird and Channing Emond, both of Belleville, along with Sara Lougheed of Quinte West have been charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and one count of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Bird was also charged with obstruction and driving while suspended.