Crime

3 facing fentanyl trafficking, weapons charges after routine traffic stop in Trenton: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 2:31 pm
OPP say three occupants of a vehicle stopped in Trenton were charged after fentanyl and weapons were found in their vehicle.
OPP say three occupants of a vehicle stopped in Trenton were charged after fentanyl and weapons were found in their vehicle.

A routine traffic stop in Trenton resulted in three people being arrested, OPP say.

Provincial police say they stopped a vehicle on Glen Miller Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, who OPP say initially gave a false name, was wanted by another police service, and arrested.

Officers also noticed a pair of brass knuckles inside the vehicle and arrested the two passengers.

A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of fentanyl, police say.

Michael Bird and Channing Emond, both of Belleville, along with Sara Lougheed of Quinte West have been charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and one count of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Bird was also charged with obstruction and driving while suspended.

