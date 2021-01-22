3 facing fentanyl trafficking, weapons charges after routine traffic stop in Trenton: OPP

A routine traffic stop in Trenton resulted in three people being arrested, OPP say.
Provincial police say they stopped a vehicle on Glen Miller Road at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
The driver, who OPP say initially gave a false name, was wanted by another police service, and arrested.
Trending Stories
Officers also noticed a pair of brass knuckles inside the vehicle and arrested the two passengers.
A search of the vehicle revealed a quantity of fentanyl, police say.
Michael Bird and Channing Emond, both of Belleville, along with Sara Lougheed of Quinte West have been charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and one count of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.
Bird was also charged with obstruction and driving while suspended.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments