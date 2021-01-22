Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 87 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a substantial drop from a spike in local coronavirus figures on Thursday.

OPH reported one additional death in relation to COVID-19, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 416 as of Friday.

There have now been 12,761 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 1,037 of those cases currently considered active, a slight drop from the day before.

2:18 Coronavirus pandemic taking toll on mental health of Ontario residents Coronavirus pandemic taking toll on mental health of Ontario residents

The latest daily figures follow an increase of 180 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Before then, Ottawa had been seeing a general decline in daily coronavirus case counts as well as other monitoring indicators related to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases now stands at 105 per day.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Ottawa dropped to 3.2 per cent in the past week, down from 3.5 per cent in the previous period.

The city’s estimated R number, which represents the number of people testing positive for the virus in connection with an average case, now stands at a seven-day average of 0.88. Values below one suggest the spread of the virus is slowing rather than accelerating.

There are currently 36 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, eight of whom are in the intensive care unit. Across the city’s entire health-care system, 99 per cent of acute care beds are currently occupied, according to OPH’s dashboard, while 86 per cent of ICU beds are filled.

OPH added four new coronavirus outbreaks to its dashboard on Friday, two of which were in long-term care homes. The other two are linked to unspecified workplaces.

The number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa now stands at 44.

Friday’s update to OPH’s coronavirus vaccination tracker shows 22,981 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have now been administered locally. The number of doses received remains at 25,350 amid a lack of new supply in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force released a set of frequently asked questions on Friday, answering residents’ key questions about the local rollout.

Our Vaccine Distribution Task Force has prepared a FAQ about vaccines. It is based on questions from residents and Councillors. Info on the phases of the rollout in Ontario ➡️ https://t.co/rQmVMX6vb0 For local info about the vaccine ➡️https://t.co/2NPZLMveUX 1/2 FAQ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DQUYRvvHhw — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 22, 2021

Advertisement