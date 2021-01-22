COVID-19: Colborne arena ice to be removed due lack of use during stay-at-home order

Send this page to someone via email

Cramahe Township has decided to remove the ice from the Keeler Centre in Colborne, citing the lack of use amid the provincial stay-at-home order.

On Friday morning, the township announced that council has decided to remove the ice from the multi-purpose arena, which usually offers hockey, figure skating and broomball during the winter months. Colborne is approximately 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Ontario’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Jan. 14.

“After weighing expenditures against possible reopening dates, it was determined the costs of keeping ice in an arena user groups are not attending is not responsible use of taxpayers’ money,” stated Arryn McNichol, the township CAO and treasurer.

PRESS RELEASE pic.twitter.com/IbXTzatK6X — Township of Cramahe (@CramaheTownship) January 22, 2021

McNichol says user groups are being made aware of the decision and support it.

“Staff and council will not consider installing the ice earlier in the late summer to compensate for the lack of availability now,” stated township Mayor Mandy Martin.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to McNichol for more details on the decision.

— More to come.

