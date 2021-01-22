Man barricaded inside home in York region: police

York police say a man has barricaded himself inside a home in the region on Friday and warns of a heavy police presence in the area until the incident is resolved.

Police told Global News officers responded to a call around 1:40 a.m. for a domestic-related incident in the Henderson and Child drives.

No one else is in the home, police said, and the man is trying to negotiate with officers. He also may have access to weapons inside the home, police said.

“YRP is on scene in the area for a male who is wanted and refusing to surrender,” a police tweet read. “The community should expect a significant police presence until the incident is resolved and avoid the general area.”

Police said there is no risk to public safety.

