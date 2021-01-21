Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police arrest one suspect, seek another in December homicide investigation

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Hamilton police say Michael White, 42, died after he was stabbed near Concession Street & East 27th on Dec. 13, 2020.
Hamilton police say Michael White, 42, died after he was stabbed near Concession Street & East 27th on Dec. 13, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Police have made an arrest in connection with last month’s stabbing death of a 42-year-old Hamilton man along the mountain brow.

Michael White died in hospital after he was found suffering from stab wounds in the area of Concession and East 27th streets in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Read more: Hamilton Police launch investigation into city’s 17th homicide of 2020

Hamilton police say they arrested 59-year-old Angelo Graci on Wednesday, in the area of Upper James and Rymal Road, charging him with first-degree murder.

Police say an arrest warrant has also been issued for 29-year-old Angelo Miller from Hamilton.

White was a father of two children, ages 24 and 16, and had a two-year-old grandson and a three-year-old granddaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no word from investigators on a motive for the stabbing.

Click to play video '24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed' 24-year-old charged after multiple Hamilton police officers stabbed
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamilton PoliceHamilton Crimefatal stabbingMurder ChargesHamilton homicideHamilton stabbingconcession stAngelo GraciHamilton Angelo MillerHamilton Michael White
Flyers
More weekly flyers