Hamilton police arrest one suspect, seek another in December homicide investigation

Police have made an arrest in connection with last month’s stabbing death of a 42-year-old Hamilton man along the mountain brow.

Michael White died in hospital after he was found suffering from stab wounds in the area of Concession and East 27th streets in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Hamilton police say they arrested 59-year-old Angelo Graci on Wednesday, in the area of Upper James and Rymal Road, charging him with first-degree murder.

Police say an arrest warrant has also been issued for 29-year-old Angelo Miller from Hamilton.

White was a father of two children, ages 24 and 16, and had a two-year-old grandson and a three-year-old granddaughter.

There’s no word from investigators on a motive for the stabbing.