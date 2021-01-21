Coronavirus: 1 death, 63 new cases recorded in London and Middlesex, health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and 63 others have tested positive for the coronavirus in London and Middlesex, local health officials reported on Thursday.

The update brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 5,296, of which 3,594 people have recovered, an increase of 35 from Wednesday.

At least 161 people have died during the pandemic, according to the health unit.

The latest death involved a man in his 80s who was associated with a long-term care facility.

Thursday marks the 21st day in a row that at least one COVID-19-related death has been reported in the region. This week alone saw three days in a row where four deaths were reported.

Ten days remain in the month of January, which stands as the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, and the month that has seen the highest number of new cases reported.

At least 55 deaths and 1,925 cases have been reported since Jan. 1.

Of the 63 new cases reported on Thursday, health officials say 56 are from London, two are from Strathroy-Caradoc, one is from Middlesex Centre, one is from Lucan Biddulph and one is from Southwest Middlesex. Two cases are pending a location.

Nearly 60 per cent of those infected are under the age of 40, according to health unit figures. None are in their 70s.

Six are aged 19 or younger, 20 are in their 20s, 11 are in their 30s, nine are in their 40s, 11 are in their 50s, four are in their 60s and two are 80 or older.

According to the health unit, at least 50 cases are still pending exposure source data. At least six are due to close contact, four to outbreaks and one to travel. Two have no known link.

More information on the region’s current caseload is expected to be released during Thursday’s media briefing.

The region’s seven-day case average stands at 69.7 as of Thursday, down from 73.7 on Wednesday. The 14-day average stands at 90.28, down slightly from 92.5 on Wednesday.

The cumulative incidence rate for London-Middlesex is 1,043.5 per 100,000 people, compared to Ontario’s 1,647.8.

London has seen the large bulk of cases during the pandemic, recording at least 4,577, followed by Middlesex Centre with 234.

The impact of the cases has been greater on Middlesex Centre given its much smaller population. The municipality’s incidence rate stands at 1,324 cases per 100,000 people to London’s 1,131.

Strathroy-Caradoc has reported 185 cases, Thames Centre 88, Lucan Biddulph 34, Southwest Middlesex 34, North Middlesex 28, Adelaide Metcalfe 13 and Newbury two.

At least 101 cases are pending location data.

Hospitalizations

Twenty-two people with COVID-19 are in the care of London Health Sciences Centre as of Thursday, a decrease of one from the day before, the organization reported.

Of those, 10 people are in critical care or intensive care, a tally unchanged from Wednesday.

At the same time, active staff cases within LHSC fell by five to 22, according to LHSC. The organization is dealing with three active outbreaks at its two hospitals.

Within St. Joseph’s Health Care London, meantime, no COVID-19 patients were listed as being in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

However, at least 10 staff members with STHCL are currently infected, an increase of one from the day before. All but one are linked to an outbreak at Mount Hope for Long-Term Care, which is also tied to two active patient cases and five deaths.

At least 328 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in London and Middlesex, according to the health unit.

Of those, at least 64 have needed to be admitted to intensive care.

On Wednesday, two operating rooms came back online at University Hospital and three at Victoria Hospital, LHSC officials said, boosting surgical capacity in the region.

University’s OR capacity stands at 75 per cent, while Victoria is just under 90 per cent.

Institutional outbreaks

One institutional outbreak has been resolved in the region, the health unit says.

The outbreak had been declared on Jan. 8 at Strathmere Lodge in its Sydenham Meadows area. It was deemed over on Wednesday.

At least 14 outbreaks remain active at local long-term care and retirement homes in London and Middlesex.

Active outbreaks at seniors' facilities as declared on: Jan. 19 at Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Red Oak)

Jan. 16 at Longworth Retirement Residence (facility-wide)

Jan. 14 at Kensington Village (first floor of long-term care home)

Jan. 11 at Elmwood Place (facility-wide)

Jan. 10 at Queens Village (Memory Lane area)

Jan. 9 at Fox Hollow Retirement Residence (first floor)

Jan. 9 at Glendale Crossing (Lambeth, Westminster)

Jan. 8 at Chelsey Park Retirement Community (third and fifth floors)

Jan. 5 at Oneida Long-Term Care Home (facility-wide)

Jan. 2 at Chelsey Park (long-term care – fifth floor, second floor)

Dec. 26 at Extendicare (facility-wide)

Dec. 23 at Middlesex Terrace (facility-wide)

Dec. 22 at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (facility-wide; at least two residents are currently infected, down from seven on Tuesday. At least eight staff are infected due to the outbreak, one more than the day before. Five people have also died.)

Dec. 8 at Country Terrace (facility-wide).

A non-institutional outbreak remains active at London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, linked to at least four staff cases.

One new inmate case was reported at the facility on Jan. 19, provincial data shows, however it’s unclear if the case is the result of the declared outbreak.

It’s the third inmate case to be reported at the facility during the pandemic. Previously, one case was reported in late October and one in June.

Elsewhere, three outbreaks remain active within London Health Sciences Centre.

One, located at University Hospital, was declared on Jan. 15 in its emergency department, and is linked to eight staff cases, a tally unchanged from the day before. No patient cases or deaths have been reported.

Two outbreaks are active at Victoria Hospital, declared Jan. 6 in B41 Antenatal and Jan. 12 in C6-100-Geriatric Behavioural Unit. Both are linked to fewer than five patient and staff cases and no deaths.

One outbreak is also still active at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital in 2 South, the health unit says. It’s unclear how many cases are associated with the outbreak.

Schools

No new school cases have been reported in the region.

One is currently active, reported on Saturday at Clarke Road Secondary School by the Thames Valley District School Board.

At least 177 cases have been reported at schools and child-care centres since the start of September, the health unit says.

Students in the London and Middlesex region will be staying with remote learning for the time being, according to the province.

For how long, however, remains unclear.

The province announced Wednesday that schools located in only seven public health units in southern Ontario will be returning to in-person learning on Monday.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is not among them, nor are health units from neighbouring regions.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government made its decision based on advice from the province’s top doctor.

“Getting students back into class is our top priority,” he said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Lecce said the province’s chief medical officer of health will advise the government on when in-person learning can resume in the schools that are currently teaching all classes online.

The president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said Wednesday’s announcement was confusing and adds “chaos and uncertainty” to Ontario’s school system.

Despite pledges from the government to bolster safety measures ahead of the return to class, Sam Hammond said he’s seen no evidence that has taken place.

Vaccinations and testing

More information is expected Thursday on the state of local vaccination efforts.

On Wednesday, officials with LHSC and the health unit announced that vaccinations were being temporarily halted at the Western Fair District Agriplex beginning Friday.

The pause, set to last at least two weeks, comes amid a shrinking local supply of vaccine doses and major delays in deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A production slowdown at Pfizer’s Belgium facility to implement capacity upgrades will result in Canada receiving no doses from the U.S. drugmaker next week, federal officials said Tuesday.

Shipments are expected to pick up again in the first week of February, but details remain scant.

Local health officials say that despite the supply constraints, all area long-term care residents will still be vaccinated by the end of the week with the remaining stock.

The local vaccination campaign shifted focus early last week to long-term care following updated guidance at the provincial level.

Already, some 1,500 doses have been distributed to long-term care since Jan. 11.

Officials say efforts will be made to get second doses to long-term care residents and staff within 21 to 27 days of their initial dose, should stock be available.

Those not in long-term care who have already received an initial shot will see their second dose pushed back. Health officials say those followup shots are being rescheduled to 42 days from the date of their initial dose.

The Agriplex clinic has administered at least 9,516 doses since the first one was handed out there on Dec. 23.

Meantime, the region’s test per cent positivity rate fell to 3.6 per cent as of the week of Jan. 10, down from 6.1 per cent the week prior, new figures released Wednesday show.

At least 12,103 people were tested the week of Jan. 10, down from 12,901 a week earlier, according to the health unit.

London’s two assessment centres continue to see very high demand.

Carling Heights has seen an average of about 420 visits per day over the last seven days. Oakridge Arena, which is closed on weekends, reported an average of 331 visits between Monday and Friday of last week.

Both centres are continuing to operate by appointment only.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 2,632 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 46 more deaths linked to the virus.

A technical issue from earlier this week was resolved, adding 102 cases from Toronto Public Health to Thursday’s total.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 897 new cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel Region and 245 in York Region.

She says there were 162 more cases in Ottawa and 118 in Waterloo Region.

Ontario is reporting that nearly 70,300 tests were completed since the last daily update.

The province says that 15,899 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily report.

A total of 253,817 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

Ontario says 2,990 more novel coronavirus cases were resolved since the last daily update.

A total of 247,564 Ontarians have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 215,887 cases have been resolved and 5,614 people have died.

— Figures from neighbouring health units will be added to this story.

— With files from The Canadian Press

