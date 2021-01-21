Waterloo Region Council approves 2021 budget, police budget

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region council passed the 2021 budget and police budget on Wednesday night.

The region’s budget will cause the tax rate to increase by .51 per cent, while the police budget will see a rise of 1.6 per cent.

In a release, the region says this will cause households to see an increase of around $3 per $100,000 of residential assessment

The new budget commits the region to spending $20 million on affordable housing, which it describes in a release as an “urgent and growing need.”

Another $15 million has been pegged towards improving “the economic, social and cultural health and wellness of Indigenous, Black, racialized and other marginalized communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

It has will also spend $3 million over the next 18 to 24 months on temporary supports for businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Region of Waterloo provides critical services to each and every resident, every day of the week and we continue to invest in those services,” Coun. Sean Strickland, who also chairs the budget committee, said in a release.

“Transit, paramedic services, sustainable transportation, waste management, safe drinking water and major construction projects will continue to be provided to our residents through world-class service delivery at the region.”