Canada

Waterloo Region Council approves 2021 budget, police budget

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 11:40 am
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener.
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region council passed the 2021 budget and police budget on Wednesday night.

The region’s budget will cause the tax rate to increase by .51 per cent, while the police budget will see a rise of 1.6 per cent.

Read more: Vaccine clinic at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital to stay closed until Jan. 24

In a release, the region says this will cause households to see an increase of around $3 per $100,000 of residential assessment

The new budget commits the region to spending $20 million on affordable housing, which it describes in a release as an “urgent and growing need.”

Another $15 million has been pegged towards improving “the economic, social and cultural health and wellness of Indigenous, Black, racialized and other marginalized communities.”

Read more: Waterloo Region launches mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

It has will also spend $3 million over the next 18 to 24 months on temporary supports for businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Region of Waterloo provides critical services to each and every resident, every day of the week and we continue to invest in those services,” Coun. Sean Strickland, who also chairs the budget committee, said in a release.

“Transit, paramedic services, sustainable transportation, waste management, safe drinking water and major construction projects will continue to be provided to our residents through world-class service delivery at the region.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
