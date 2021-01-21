Peterborough man wanted on warrant found in possession of crystal meth: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a drug charge after an incident Tuesday night just a block north of the city’s police station.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Water and London streets (a block north of the police station) regarding a suspected break and enter.

Officers found a man leaving the residence and determined he was wanted on an outstanding warrant in London, Ont. Details of the warrant were not provided.

During his arrest, officers allegedly found crystal meth in his possession.

Thomas Day, 42, of Peterborough, was further charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 9.