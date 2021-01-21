Menu

Peterborough man wanted on warrant found in possession of crystal meth: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 10:37 am
peterborough-police2
According to police, the Peterborough man was wanted on a warrant in London, Ont. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing a drug charge after an incident Tuesday night just a block north of the city’s police station.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Water and London streets (a block north of the police station) regarding a suspected break and enter.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP locate wanted man in possession of fentanyl, hydromorphone

Officers found a man leaving the residence and determined he was wanted on an outstanding warrant in London, Ont. Details of the warrant were not provided.

During his arrest, officers allegedly found crystal meth in his possession.

Thomas Day, 42, of Peterborough, was further charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 9.

