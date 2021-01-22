Peterborough police seek 2 suspects in armed home robbery in late December 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to investigate an armed home robbery that happened in late December in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to a call from an Aylmer Street North homeowner who reported that a man and woman had entered his home and allegedly threatened him with a knife. The suspects took the man’s wallet, money and cigarettes before leaving the area.

Police utilized its canine unit and tracked for a distance before calling off the search.

The male victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution, police said.

One of the suspects is a male with a slim build standing five feet 10 inches and weighing 180 pounds. The female suspect stands five feet eight inches with a slim build. Both suspects were wearing a hoodie, grey pants and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.