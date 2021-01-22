Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Peterborough police seek 2 suspects in armed home robbery in late December 2020

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 10:35 am
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a home in late Decemeber. Peterborough Police Service

Police continue to investigate an armed home robbery that happened in late December in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to a call from an Aylmer Street North homeowner who reported that a man and woman had entered his home and allegedly threatened him with a knife. The suspects took the man’s wallet, money and cigarettes before leaving the area.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested for possession of stolen property in city’s west end

Police utilized its canine unit and tracked for a distance before calling off the search.

The male victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre as a precaution, police said.

Trending Stories

One of the suspects is a male with a slim build standing five feet 10 inches and weighing 180 pounds. The female suspect stands five feet eight inches with a slim build. Both suspects were wearing a hoodie, grey pants and a mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video 'Peterborough police, health unit enforcing provincial and federal COVID-19 orders' Peterborough police, health unit enforcing provincial and federal COVID-19 orders
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterArmed RobberyPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceHome InvasionAylmer StreetPeterborugh crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers