Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Ottawa students will not return to in-person classes on Jan. 25

By Craig Lord Global News
Ottawa classrooms will remain empty on Jan. 25, the Ontario education minister announced Wednesday.
Ottawa classrooms will remain empty on Jan. 25, the Ontario education minister announced Wednesday. Global News

Students in Ottawa will not return to classes on Monday amid continued COVID-19 precautions, the Ontario education minister’s office confirmed on Wednesday.

An announcement from Education Minister Stephen Lecce listed a series of public health units wherein students could return to in-person schooling on Jan. 25.

Ottawa Public Health was not among those listed.

As a result, students will continue remote learning for the foreseeable future.

Click to play video 'Concerns grow over virtual school with students falling behind' Concerns grow over virtual school with students falling behind
Concerns grow over virtual school with students falling behind

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to review the public health trends and advise the government on the resumption of in-person learning,” the Ministry of Education said in a statement to Global News on Wednesday evening.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Some neighbouring health units in Eastern Ontario, including Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District and Renfrew County and District health units will resume in-person schooling.

The education minister noted that some schools in the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario and the Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario boards could open as they cover multiple public health units.

Read more: Ontario special education teachers raise safety concerns as classes resume amid COVID-19 pandemic

Global News has reached out to both boards for comment on which, if any, schools in their jurisdiction will open for in-person classes on Monday.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said Wednesday before the province’s announcement that the local public health unit would be “ready to support schools opening on Monday.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children' Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children
Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children – Jan 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19Ottawa-Carleton District School BoardOttawa schoolsOCDSBCECCEOCSBOttawa educationCEPEOOttawa Catholic Distict School BoardOttawa french catholic schoolsOttawa french public schoolsOttawa in-person schoolingOttawa remote learning
Flyers
More weekly flyers